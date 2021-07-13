Fantasy Sports Price Tops $0.0181 on Top Exchanges (DFS)

Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 13th. Fantasy Sports has a market capitalization of $99,948.89 and $23.00 worth of Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Fantasy Sports has traded 29.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Fantasy Sports coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0181 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00052995 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003034 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00016274 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $288.79 or 0.00875414 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.54 or 0.00092589 BTC.

About Fantasy Sports

Fantasy Sports (CRYPTO:DFS) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,532,031 coins. The Reddit community for Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken . Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @dfstoken . The official website for Fantasy Sports is www.digitalfantasysports.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Users can play DFS games, invest their winnings, and withdraw them quickly to exchanges without facing bots, insider gaming, unfair play or other issues that the current DFS markets face today. DFS feature its own network of unique games exclusively found on Digital Fantasy Sports that no other site has. Instead of complicated verification processes, DFS users can sign up for an online wallet just by using their email. We don’t have any limitations on countries, territories, or nationalities. Everyone can play. With the development and attractions of the cryptocurrency technology, a lot can be done to benefit the players and fans- bringing them more earnings, better cashing out systems as well as more fantasy games. Digital Fantasy Sports has created an ER20 token called DFS that provides a simple secure interface between the players and the league action that they love. DFS is used as an in-game currency on our Digital Fantasy Sports Network creating a transparent network based on Blockchain and Smart Contract technology. “

Fantasy Sports Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantasy Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantasy Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fantasy Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

