FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) Major Shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc Purchases 50,000 Shares

FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $674,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Chatham Asset Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get FAST Acquisition alerts:

On Monday, July 12th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 30,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.30 per share, for a total transaction of $399,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 100,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,364,000.00.

On Friday, July 2nd, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 185,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.34 per share, for a total transaction of $2,467,900.00.

Shares of FAST Acquisition stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.94. 145,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,529. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.59. FAST Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.59 and a 1-year high of $14.10.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in FAST Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $74,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FAST Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FAST Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FAST Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of FAST Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

About FAST Acquisition

FAST Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in restaurant, hospitality, and related sectors. FAST Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for FAST Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FAST Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.