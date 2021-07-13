F&C Investment Trust PLC (LON:FCIT) Plans GBX 3 Dividend

F&C Investment Trust PLC (LON:FCIT) declared a dividend on Monday, June 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

F&C Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 872.30 ($11.40) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 847.14. The company has a market capitalization of £4.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.26. F&C Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 660 ($8.62) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 880 ($11.50). The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01.

Get F&C Investment Trust alerts:

In related news, insider Francesca Ecsery acquired 580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 857 ($11.20) per share, for a total transaction of £4,970.60 ($6,494.12). Also, insider Jeffrey Hewitt purchased 57 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 868 ($11.34) per share, with a total value of £494.76 ($646.41).

F&C Investment Trust PLC operates as an investment company. Its objective is to secure long term growth in capital and income from an international investment portfolio. F&C Management Limited manages the investment portfolio of the company. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for F&C Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F&C Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.