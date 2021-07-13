FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Shares Gap Down to $25.39

Shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.39, but opened at $22.63. FibroGen shares last traded at $23.22, with a volume of 39,523 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FGEN. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America upgraded FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Mizuho boosted their target price on FibroGen from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on FibroGen from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised FibroGen to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $38.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.48 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 42.54% and a negative net margin of 95.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.89) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FibroGen, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 4,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $103,837.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 276,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,088,464.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FGEN. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of FibroGen by 27.6% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,771,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $408,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543,738 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the fourth quarter worth $26,616,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the first quarter worth $22,833,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the fourth quarter worth $22,465,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of FibroGen by 30.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,331,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,942,000 after acquiring an additional 544,562 shares during the last quarter. 77.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FibroGen Company Profile (NASDAQ:FGEN)

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

