Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fiera Capital in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Desjardins cut their price target on Fiera Capital from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Fiera Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Fiera Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of FRRPF traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.54. 400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,636. Fiera Capital has a 52 week low of $6.74 and a 52 week high of $9.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.76.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

