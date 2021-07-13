Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fiera Capital in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Desjardins cut their price target on Fiera Capital from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Fiera Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Fiera Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of FRRPF traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.54. 400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,636. Fiera Capital has a 52 week low of $6.74 and a 52 week high of $9.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.76.

Fiera Capital Company Profile

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

