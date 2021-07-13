Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:FWAC) CFO Andriy Mykhaylovskyy Buys 907,000 Shares of Stock

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:FWAC) CFO Andriy Mykhaylovskyy bought 907,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,070,000.00.

Shares of FWAC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.00. 2,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,677. Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $10.75.

About Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

