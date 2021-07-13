Financial Contrast: Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) versus Lemonade (NYSE:LMND)

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) and Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.3% of Lemonade shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Horace Mann Educators shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 38.8% of Lemonade shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Horace Mann Educators and Lemonade’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horace Mann Educators $1.31 billion 1.21 $133.32 million $3.40 11.28 Lemonade $94.40 million 62.66 -$122.30 million ($3.63) -26.53

Horace Mann Educators has higher revenue and earnings than Lemonade. Lemonade is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Horace Mann Educators, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Horace Mann Educators and Lemonade, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Horace Mann Educators 0 2 0 0 2.00 Lemonade 3 3 3 0 2.00

Horace Mann Educators presently has a consensus price target of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.30%. Lemonade has a consensus price target of $88.57, indicating a potential downside of 8.04%. Given Horace Mann Educators’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Horace Mann Educators is more favorable than Lemonade.

Profitability

This table compares Horace Mann Educators and Lemonade’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horace Mann Educators 11.62% 9.15% 1.19% Lemonade -147.00% -26.53% -15.24%

Summary

Horace Mann Educators beats Lemonade on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term and indexed universal life insurance. The company also offers student loan solutions, including online student loan management accounts for educators. It markets its products through its sales force of full-time exclusive agents to K-12 teachers, administrators, and other employees of public schools and their families. Horace Mann Educators Corporation was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Springfield, Illinois.

About Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc. provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies. In addition, it operates as an agent for other insurance companies. The company was formerly known as Lemonade Group, Inc. and changed its name to Lemonade, Inc. Lemonade, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

