Financial Contrast: Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) & HUYA (NYSE:HUYA)

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) and HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.6% of HUYA shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Sabre shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Sabre and HUYA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sabre -131.73% -334.48% -18.63% HUYA 8.26% 9.40% 7.40%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sabre and HUYA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sabre $1.33 billion 2.79 -$1.27 billion ($3.38) -3.45 HUYA $1.67 billion 2.24 $135.50 million $0.57 27.89

HUYA has higher revenue and earnings than Sabre. Sabre is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HUYA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Sabre and HUYA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sabre 0 3 1 0 2.25 HUYA 1 2 3 0 2.33

Sabre presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 28.64%. HUYA has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 50.94%. Given HUYA’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe HUYA is more favorable than Sabre.

Volatility and Risk

Sabre has a beta of 2.25, meaning that its stock price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HUYA has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

HUYA beats Sabre on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments. This segment also provides a portfolio of software technology products and solutions through software-as-a-service (SaaS) and hosted delivery models to airlines and other travel suppliers. Its products include reservation systems for carriers, commercial and operations products, agency solutions, and data-driven intelligence solutions. The Hospitality Solutions segment provides software and solutions to hoteliers through SaaS and hosted delivery models. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Southlake, Texas.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres. In addition, it operates Nimo TV, a game live streaming platform primarily in Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America. Further, the company provides online advertising, software development, internet value added, and cultural and creative services. As of December 31, 2020, its live streaming content covered approximately 4,000 games. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China. HUYA Inc. is a subsidiary of Tencent Holdings Limited.

