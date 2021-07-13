Financial Survey: LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) vs. Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX)

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) and Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for LightInTheBox and Betterware de Mexico, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LightInTheBox 0 0 0 0 N/A Betterware de Mexico 0 0 2 0 3.00

Betterware de Mexico has a consensus target price of $53.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.23%. Given Betterware de Mexico’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Betterware de Mexico is more favorable than LightInTheBox.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LightInTheBox and Betterware de Mexico’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LightInTheBox $398.15 million 0.49 $13.32 million N/A N/A Betterware de Mexico $340.48 million 5.36 $15.87 million $0.47 106.15

Betterware de Mexico has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LightInTheBox.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.6% of LightInTheBox shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.6% of Betterware de Mexico shares are held by institutional investors. 62.2% of LightInTheBox shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares LightInTheBox and Betterware de Mexico’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LightInTheBox 3.05% 29.70% 9.77% Betterware de Mexico N/A N/A N/A

Summary

LightInTheBox beats Betterware de Mexico on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

LightInTheBox Company Profile

LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. operates as a cross-border e-commerce platform that delivers products directly from manufacturers to its customers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, electronics and communication devices, and other products. It also provides supplier chain management, research and development, customer, marketing, administrative and general support, logistic, warehouse management, and local delivery services, as well as technology research and development, mobile application software development, and information technology support services. The company offers its products through www.lightinthebox.com, www.miniinthebox.com, www.ezbuy.com, and other websites and mobile applications, which are available in 25 languages and cover approximately 140 countries and regions. LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Betterware de Mexico Company Profile

Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, and other categories. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico. The company was formerly known as Betterware de MÃ©xico, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 1995 and is based in Zapopan, Mexico. Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. is a subsidiary of Campalier, S.A. de C.V.

