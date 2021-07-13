First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver Sells 5,796,929 Shares

First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 5,796,929 shares of First Advantage stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $81,330,913.87.

Shares of FA traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.96. The stock had a trading volume of 216,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,898. First Advantage Co. has a one year low of $17.58 and a one year high of $21.37.

First Advantage Company Profile

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.

