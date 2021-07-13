First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FIRST FINL BANKSHARES, INC. is a registered multi-bank holding company. “

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

Separately, Truist raised their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

FFIN stock opened at $49.80 on Monday. First Financial Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $26.71 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 0.89.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 43.24%. The company had revenue of $127.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.18 million. On average, equities analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.25%.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Michael B. Denny bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,248.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Murray Hamilton Edwards bought 29,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.85 per share, with a total value of $1,513,550.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 160,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,169,154.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 30,932 shares of company stock worth $1,571,673 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 136.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Financial Bankshares (FFIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.