First Foundation Inc. (NYSE:FFWM) Insider Sells $221,936.40 in Stock

First Foundation Inc. (NYSE:FFWM) insider John Hakopian sold 8,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $221,936.40.

First Foundation stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.78. The stock had a trading volume of 108,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,185. First Foundation Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.29 and a 1-year high of $25.81.

Get First Foundation alerts:

About First Foundation

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

Featured Article: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.