First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Releases Earnings Results

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22, RTT News reports. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 11.76%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share.

FRC opened at $196.99 on Tuesday. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $100.38 and a 12-month high of $198.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $33.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.15%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FRC shares. upped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.53.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

