First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Downgraded by Citigroup

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FSLR. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on First Solar from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on First Solar from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded First Solar from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. raised First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Solar in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.83.

Get First Solar alerts:

FSLR stock traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $94.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,176,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,412,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.15. The stock has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.30. First Solar has a fifty-two week low of $55.35 and a fifty-two week high of $112.50.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $803.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.80 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 17.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, insider Georges Antoun sold 3,007 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $232,080.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,042,491.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 2,843 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $219,763.90. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 4,932 shares in the company, valued at $381,243.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,507 shares of company stock worth $817,107 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in First Solar by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,907,811 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,301,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,904 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at $287,182,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,645,448 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $230,948,000 after acquiring an additional 741,076 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,267,578 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $125,397,000 after acquiring an additional 86,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,139,474 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $99,476,000 after acquiring an additional 31,234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.