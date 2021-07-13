First Trust Global Funds Plc – First Trust Nyse Arca Biotechnology Index Ucits ETF (LON:FBT) traded down 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,518.20 ($19.84) and last traded at GBX 1,518.20 ($19.84). 10,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 6,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,529.90 ($19.99).

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,457.44. The company has a quick ratio of 9.27, a current ratio of 9.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of £4.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,380.18.

About First Trust Global Funds Plc – First Trust Nyse Arca Biotechnology Index Ucits ETF (LON:FBT)

Forbidden Technologies plc develops and owns cloud-based video technology in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It offers Forscene, a cloud based video post-production and publishing platform with various applications, such as editing, adding closed caption, graphics, metadata fast, remote viewing, collaboration, and publishing content.

