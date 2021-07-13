Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fission Uranium Corp. is involved in the exploration of uranium properties. The Company’s primarily project consists of Patterson Lake South Property in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan, Canada. Fission Uranium Corp. is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada. “

Get Fission Uranium alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Fission Uranium from $0.55 to $0.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $0.60 target price on shares of Fission Uranium in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of Fission Uranium stock remained flat at $$0.45 during trading on Monday. 206,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 801,588. The company has a market cap of $291.93 million, a PE ratio of -15.10 and a beta of 3.01. Fission Uranium has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 18.50, a current ratio of 18.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Fission Uranium will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Fission Uranium Company Profile

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.

Read More: Dogs of the Dow

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fission Uranium (FCUUF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fission Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fission Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.