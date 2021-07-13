Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Acquires 4,900 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 29.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $3,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,494,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,091,456,000 after purchasing an additional 206,246 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3,194.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,074,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $283,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,819 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 9.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,751,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $294,401,000 after acquiring an additional 144,192 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,475,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $247,330,000 after acquiring an additional 35,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 15.2% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,142,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $192,115,000 after acquiring an additional 150,872 shares during the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on JBHT. Zacks Investment Research cut J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.57.

In related news, Director Gary Charles George sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.29, for a total transaction of $911,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,997,480.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total value of $220,259.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,048.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,605 shares of company stock valued at $3,937,448. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $165.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.22 and a 12-month high of $183.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.02.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.