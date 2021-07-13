Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Acquires 900 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in FOX were worth $4,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 41.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its stake in FOX by 1.9% during the first quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 17,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. boosted its stake in FOX by 1.0% during the first quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 32,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in FOX by 30.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in FOX by 11.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. 54.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FOX alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FOXA shares. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on FOX from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on FOX from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on FOX from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered FOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. FOX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.13.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA opened at $36.80 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.25. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.17 and a fifty-two week high of $44.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.91.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 16.23%. Research analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

See Also: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.