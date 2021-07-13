Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Decreases Holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund cut its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 300,802 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $4,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Andra AP fonden increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 633,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,459,000 after purchasing an additional 251,900 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 847,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,311,000 after purchasing an additional 276,278 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 115,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 13,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,676,000. 73.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Shares of LUMN opened at $13.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.13. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60. The stock has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 15.13% and a negative net margin of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.88%.

Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.