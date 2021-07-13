Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Increases Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 304,786 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $4,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HBAN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 98.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,838,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $301,082,000 after buying an additional 11,831,336 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $135,258,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 160.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,812,974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,308,000 after buying an additional 5,429,296 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,964,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,382,807,000 after buying an additional 4,318,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 65.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,715,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,728,000 after buying an additional 3,859,091 shares during the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HBAN opened at $14.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.95. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $8.35 and a twelve month high of $16.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.32.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

HBAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.45.

In other news, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 27,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $428,947.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 285,009 shares in the company, valued at $4,417,639.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 6,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total transaction of $96,861.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 212,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,311,992.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,390 shares of company stock worth $1,924,912 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

