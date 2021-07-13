Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Reduces Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $5,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,292,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $654,102,000 after acquiring an additional 6,872,342 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at about $147,637,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,133,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,187,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,284 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,898,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $585,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 11,545,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $568,161,000 after purchasing an additional 635,135 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on IR. Barclays increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.63.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, major shareholder Renaissance Aggregator L.P Kkr sold 14,924,081 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $724,862,614.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IR opened at $49.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a PE ratio of 189.92 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.47. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.40 and a 52 week high of $52.12.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a positive return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

Featured Article: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.