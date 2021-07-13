Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 25,500 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund reduced its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,500 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in News were worth $4,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in News by 771.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,849,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,759,000 after acquiring an additional 5,178,804 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of News during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,272,000. Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of News during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,046,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of News during the first quarter valued at approximately $550,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of News by 343.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 99,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after buying an additional 77,319 shares during the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $25.83 on Tuesday. News Co. has a 52-week low of $11.80 and a 52-week high of $27.97. The company has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 53.17 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.24.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. News had a positive return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. News’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NWSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut News from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Guggenheim raised News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. News presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

