Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 3,700 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund cut its position in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $3,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Black Knight by 1.3% during the first quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 11,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Black Knight alerts:

BKI opened at $80.28 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.94. The stock has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.72. Black Knight, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.33 and a 52 week high of $97.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $349.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.04 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 20.66%. Black Knight’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BKI. Barclays lowered their price objective on Black Knight from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James began coverage on Black Knight in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.31.

In related news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour purchased 13,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.77 per share, for a total transaction of $997,603.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Joseph M. Nackashi sold 13,500 shares of Black Knight stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $1,023,165.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

Featured Story: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.