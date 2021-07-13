Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) Given New $76.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at B. Riley from $55.00 to $76.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 71.87% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

FBC has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flagstar Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.17.

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE FBC opened at $44.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Flagstar Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.01 and a 12 month high of $51.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.75. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.69.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.68. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 27.65%. The company had revenue of $513.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.53 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,869 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,872 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 13,385 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,332 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.