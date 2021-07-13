Flex Ltd. (NYSE:FLEX) CEO Revathi Advaithi Sells 56,346 Shares

Flex Ltd. (NYSE:FLEX) CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 56,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total value of $1,063,249.02.

Shares of NYSE FLEX traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.21. 71,978 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,482,648. Flex Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $20.04.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

