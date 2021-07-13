FLIP (FLP) Price Hits $0.0040 on Major Exchanges

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. FLIP has a total market capitalization of $222,365.65 and $40.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FLIP has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. One FLIP coin can now be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About FLIP

FLP is a coin. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 coins. FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip . The official message board for FLIP is medium.com/@fliptoken . FLIP’s official website is fliptoken.gameflip.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gameflip is marketplace where gamers can buy and sell digital goods. Established in 2014, Gameflip will now leverage blockchain technology to provide a transparent, safe, and frictionless infrastructure for buying and selling of digital goods among gamers, allowing them to own and securely store their digital goods on the blockchain. FLIP is an ERC20 token used as the main currency in the Gameflip platform. “

