Flowchain Trading 59.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (FLC)

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. Flowchain has a market cap of $3,381.36 and $68,490.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Flowchain has traded 59.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Flowchain coin can now be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00052868 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002984 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00016671 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003016 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.12 or 0.00886417 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000371 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005394 BTC.

Flowchain Coin Profile

Flowchain (FLC) is a coin. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 881,836 coins. Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Flowchain is flowchain.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Flowchain aims to implement the IoT blockchain technology and already proposed a virtual blocks technology that can ensure data stream transactions in a near real-time manner. Jollen, the creator of Flowchain, will present such virtual block technology that can integrate with IPFS to provide an off-chain mechanism technology which can ensure the digital assets transaction from one trusted party to another. “

Flowchain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flowchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flowchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

