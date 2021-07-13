Fluity (FLTY) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $949.00

Fluity (CURRENCY:FLTY) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. One Fluity coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0652 or 0.00000200 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Fluity has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fluity has a market capitalization of $1.61 million and $949.00 worth of Fluity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003077 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00043845 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.77 or 0.00109990 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.81 or 0.00159307 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,612.90 or 1.00273163 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.18 or 0.00962910 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Fluity Profile

Fluity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,708,277 coins. Fluity’s official Twitter account is @FluityFinance

Fluity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fluity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fluity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fluity using one of the exchanges listed above.

