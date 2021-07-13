Flutter Entertainment’s (FLTR) £174.50 Rating Reaffirmed at The Goldman Sachs Group

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR)‘s stock had its “£174.50” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a £175 ($228.64) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a £160 ($209.04) price objective on Flutter Entertainment and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Flutter Entertainment from £143 ($186.83) to £147 ($192.06) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a £193 ($252.16) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £159.70 ($208.65) price objective on Flutter Entertainment and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of £164.09 ($214.38).

FLTR stock opened at £126.70 ($165.53) on Tuesday. Flutter Entertainment has a 12 month low of £108.45 ($141.69) and a 12 month high of £196.81 ($257.13). The business has a 50-day moving average of £134.21. The stock has a market cap of £22.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 444.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.24.

In related news, insider Peter Jackson sold 9,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of £142.07 ($185.62), for a total transaction of £1,351,653.98 ($1,765,944.58).

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

