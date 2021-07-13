FNB Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $1.99 Million (FNB)

FNB Protocol (CURRENCY:FNB) traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. Over the last seven days, FNB Protocol has traded down 38.4% against the US dollar. FNB Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.99 million and $356,279.00 worth of FNB Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FNB Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003052 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00052570 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00016209 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $291.01 or 0.00887917 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000390 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005353 BTC.

FNB Protocol Profile

FNB Protocol (FNB) is a coin. It was first traded on November 21st, 2018. FNB Protocol’s total supply is 2,490,000,160 coins and its circulating supply is 2,412,248,413 coins. FNB Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fnbprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FNB protocol creates a new ecosystem by issuing and distributing franchise tokens based on the FNB token issuance actually used in the advertising platform and inter-user compensation system. “

FNB Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FNB Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FNB Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FNB Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

