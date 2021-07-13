Forian Inc. (NYSE:FORA) Director Jennifer Hajj Buys 5,000 Shares

Forian Inc. (NYSE:FORA) Director Jennifer Hajj acquired 5,000 shares of Forian stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.14 per share, with a total value of $55,700.00.

Shares of NYSE FORA opened at $12.67 on Tuesday. Forian Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.28 and a 52 week high of $45.00.

Forian Inc provides a suite of software solutions, data management capabilities, and proprietary data and predictive analytics to optimize and measure operational, clinical, and financial performance for customers within the healthcare and cannabis industries, as well as cannabis dispensaries, cultivators, manufacturers, and distributors.

