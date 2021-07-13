Fortis (TSE:FTS) Price Target Cut to C$60.00

Fortis (TSE:FTS) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and set a C$58.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$60.00 to C$57.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a C$58.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Fortis from C$54.00 to C$53.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a C$59.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortis presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$57.88.

Get Fortis alerts:

Shares of FTS opened at C$55.44 on Friday. Fortis has a 1-year low of C$48.97 and a 1-year high of C$57.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.57, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$55.45. The company has a market cap of C$26.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.36 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortis will post 2.9342001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.