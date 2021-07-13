Fractal (FCL) Price Down 6.7% This Week

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 13th. One Fractal coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000445 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fractal has a total market capitalization of $2.43 million and $100,474.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Fractal has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003033 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00044136 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.31 or 0.00110054 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.83 or 0.00157115 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,039.02 or 1.00153143 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $315.88 or 0.00957538 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002824 BTC.

Fractal Profile

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Buying and Selling Fractal

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fractal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fractal using one of the exchanges listed above.

