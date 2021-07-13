Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 11,435 Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) by 69.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,967 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,435 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SAN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Banco Santander by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,070 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Banco Santander by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,743 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Banco Santander in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 1.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on SAN. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Banco Santander to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Banco Santander stock opened at $3.76 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.03. Banco Santander, S.A. has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $4.38. The company has a market cap of $65.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.33.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. Banco Santander had a negative net margin of 15.49% and a positive return on equity of 7.40%. As a group, analysts forecast that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.0081 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

