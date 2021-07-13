Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Stock Holdings Trimmed by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,632 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Franklin Street Properties worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FSP opened at $5.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $577.42 million, a PE ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.57. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.34 and a 52-week high of $6.65.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.24). Franklin Street Properties had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 11.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Street Properties Corp. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. Franklin Street Properties’s payout ratio is 48.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Street Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

About Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

