Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Acquires 443 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ECL. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 22,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,927,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 804.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 621,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,424,000 after purchasing an additional 552,590 shares during the period. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 3,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ECL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.60.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $213.41 on Tuesday. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $181.25 and a one year high of $230.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $214.65. The stock has a market cap of $61.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a positive return on equity of 18.17%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 47.76%.

In related news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total value of $5,585,995.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,915,592.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total transaction of $1,749,933.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,784,734.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

