Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Boosts Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 813.7% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $70.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.66 billion, a PE ratio of 48.42, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.09. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $33.54 and a 52-week high of $70.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.45.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 48.21%.

JCI has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.44.

In related news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 19,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $1,268,471.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 84,228 shares in the company, valued at $5,565,786.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $2,633,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,188,452.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 488,029 shares of company stock valued at $32,684,980 over the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

