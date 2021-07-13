Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Grows Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Firestone Capital Management raised its position in Alibaba Group by 416.7% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth $29,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in Alibaba Group by 50.0% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $205.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $555.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $198.26 and a one year high of $319.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $215.65.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The business had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. The company’s revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. CICC Research assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.30.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

