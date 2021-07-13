Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $1.80 Million Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,068 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BA. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The Boeing by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,508,555 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,607,282,000 after buying an additional 1,673,366 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,851,996 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,113,339,000 after purchasing an additional 607,992 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,988,325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,028,467,000 after purchasing an additional 363,662 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,901,620 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $484,381,000 after purchasing an additional 338,090 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 665.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 329,651 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $70,565,000 after purchasing an additional 286,589 shares during the period. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Boeing alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Cowen raised The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $307.00 price objective on The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, lifted their price target on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.17.

In other The Boeing news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BA opened at $238.29 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $141.58 and a one year high of $278.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $239.60.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.70) EPS. The Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.