Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Raises Position in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) by 35,800.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,850 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in JFrog were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in JFrog in the 4th quarter worth $1,036,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in JFrog in the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its holdings in JFrog by 184.3% in the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 259,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,499,000 after acquiring an additional 168,000 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in JFrog in the 4th quarter worth $342,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in JFrog by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 980,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,599,000 after acquiring an additional 567,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FROG shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of JFrog from $75.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of JFrog in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Summit Insights raised shares of JFrog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of JFrog in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of JFrog from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. JFrog presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.30.

Shares of NASDAQ FROG opened at $45.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -303.93. JFrog Ltd. has a 12-month low of $33.38 and a 12-month high of $95.20.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $45.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.77 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

