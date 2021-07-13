Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lowered its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 83.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,114 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.7% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 14.8% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.4% in the first quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.50.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $292.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $206.57 and a one year high of $293.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $274.59.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 57.72% and a net margin of 25.20%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 6,268 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.21, for a total transaction of $1,662,336.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,294,173.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 3,732 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.02, for a total value of $989,054.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,885 shares in the company, valued at $2,619,722.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,790 shares of company stock worth $6,165,021 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

Featured Article: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.