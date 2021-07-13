Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Sells 12,957 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 73.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,732 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,957 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in SAP in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SAP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SAP in the first quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SAP in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SAP in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 4.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $148.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.06. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $104.64 and a fifty-two week high of $169.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. SAP had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 19.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SAP SE will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, April 23rd. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of SAP from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Bank of America raised shares of SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.20.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

