Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Sells 12,957 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 73.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,732 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,957 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in SAP in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SAP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SAP in the first quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SAP in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SAP in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 4.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of SAP stock opened at $148.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.06. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $104.64 and a fifty-two week high of $169.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, April 23rd. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of SAP from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Bank of America raised shares of SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.20.
SAP Company Profile
SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.
Featured Story: Recession
Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.