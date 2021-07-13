Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Sells 2,186 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,186 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWP. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $48,000.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $113.57 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $78.23 and a 52-week high of $114.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.60.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

