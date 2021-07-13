Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) CEO Purchases $51,440.00 in Stock

Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) CEO Mike J. Taylor acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.86 per share, with a total value of $51,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FRD opened at $12.66 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.37. The company has a market cap of $87.35 million, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.68. Friedman Industries, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $15.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRD. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Friedman Industries by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 25,653 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Friedman Industries by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 543,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 24,513 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Friedman Industries by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 65,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Friedman Industries by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 87,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Friedman Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Friedman Industries Company Profile

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the processing and wholesale of hot-roll coils into sheet and plate, as well as customer-owned coils.

