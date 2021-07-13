Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) CEO Purchases $51,440.00 in Stock

Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) CEO Mike J. Taylor acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.86 per share, with a total value of $51,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FRD opened at $12.66 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.37. The company has a market cap of $87.35 million, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.68. Friedman Industries, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $15.63.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Friedman Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.
Friedman Industries Company Profile
Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the processing and wholesale of hot-roll coils into sheet and plate, as well as customer-owned coils.
