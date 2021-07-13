Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Earns Positive Rating from Analysts at Susquehanna

Equities researchers at Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “positive” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ULCC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. started coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

NASDAQ ULCC opened at $15.61 on Tuesday. Frontier Group has a 52 week low of $14.80 and a 52 week high of $22.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.91.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $271.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.78 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Frontier Group will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 110 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. As of December 31, 2020, it had a fleet of 104 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 4 A319ceos, 19 A320ceos, 60 A320neos, and 21 A321ceos.

