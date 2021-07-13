Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) PT Set at €47.00 by Baader Bank

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) received a €47.00 ($55.29) price target from equities researchers at Baader Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 38.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Nord/LB set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Fuchs Petrolub currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €47.05 ($55.35).

Get Fuchs Petrolub alerts:

Fuchs Petrolub stock opened at €33.85 ($39.82) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €34.16. Fuchs Petrolub has a one year low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a one year high of €44.80 ($52.71).

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.