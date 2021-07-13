Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) PT Set at €47.00 by Baader Bank

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) received a €47.00 ($55.29) price target from equities researchers at Baader Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 38.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Nord/LB set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Fuchs Petrolub currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €47.05 ($55.35).

Fuchs Petrolub stock opened at €33.85 ($39.82) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €34.16. Fuchs Petrolub has a one year low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a one year high of €44.80 ($52.71).

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

