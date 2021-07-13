Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) rose 4.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.73 and last traded at $16.52. Approximately 50,484 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 9,756,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.78.

About Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM)

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Full Truck Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full Truck Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.