Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Director Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon Sells 27,855 Shares

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Director Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 27,855 shares of Funko stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $559,328.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, July 8th, Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 8,306 shares of Funko stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $168,279.56.
- On Monday, June 14th, Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 40,704 shares of Funko stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $927,237.12.
- On Friday, June 11th, Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 150,000 shares of Funko stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $3,507,000.00.
Shares of FNKO traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.91. The stock had a trading volume of 396,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,611,137. The firm has a market capitalization of $996.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.43. Funko, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $27.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.93.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FNKO. No Street GP LP bought a new position in shares of Funko in the first quarter worth approximately $11,635,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Funko in the first quarter worth $10,407,000. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Funko in the fourth quarter worth $4,671,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Funko by 507.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 520,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,239,000 after buying an additional 434,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Funko in the first quarter worth $5,768,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.71% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Funko from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Funko from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $5.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Funko from $15.30 to $16.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.69.
Funko Company Profile
Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.
Featured Article: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?
Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.