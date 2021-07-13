Fuse Network (FUSE) Price Hits $0.0497 on Top Exchanges

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. During the last week, Fuse Network has traded 18.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fuse Network has a total market cap of $2.73 million and $82,206.00 worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fuse Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0497 or 0.00000151 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fuse Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003036 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00045183 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.97 or 0.00112213 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.63 or 0.00159733 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,978.10 or 1.00092193 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $316.66 or 0.00961096 BTC.

Fuse Network Profile

Fuse Network launched on September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

Buying and Selling Fuse Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuse Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fuse Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fuse Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fuse Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fuse Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.