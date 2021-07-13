FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.50. FutureFuel shares last traded at $9.47, with a volume of 207,899 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet lowered FutureFuel from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Get FutureFuel alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.04. The company has a market cap of $414.25 million, a PE ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.86.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The energy company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $41.52 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 1.63%.

In other FutureFuel news, Director Donald C. Bedell bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.66 per share, for a total transaction of $96,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 41.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of FutureFuel by 11.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,487,012 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $65,196,000 after buying an additional 443,699 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of FutureFuel by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 857,317 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,887,000 after buying an additional 85,302 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of FutureFuel by 1.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 749,424 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,889,000 after buying an additional 12,675 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FutureFuel by 13.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 545,277 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,922,000 after buying an additional 64,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of FutureFuel by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 472,919 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after buying an additional 78,740 shares during the last quarter. 53.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FutureFuel Company Profile (NYSE:FF)

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the agricultural chemical, coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for FutureFuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FutureFuel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.